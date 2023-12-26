The Russian Federation confirmed the attack on Novocherkassk and assured that it had shot down two Ukrainian Su-24s

Irina Pogorelaya09:52, 12/26/23

They hastened to assure that the planes that hit Novocherkassk were immediately shot down.

The Russian Ministry of Defense confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces damaged the large landing ship Novocherkassk in temporarily occupied Feodosia in Crimea.

“Tonight, while repelling an attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces with the use of aircraft guided missiles at the Feodosiya base, the large landing ship Novocherkassk was damaged. During the anti-aircraft battle, two Su-24 tactical aircraft of the enemy were destroyed by air defense systems, in the area of ​​​​the village of Zhovten ( 125 km northeast of Nikolaev), launching aircraft guided missiles,” the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Attack on a Russian ship in Crimea

On the night of December 26, explosions occurred in occupied Crimea . At around 01:50, information appeared in local chats in Feodosia about loud explosions and a fire in the port area. The occupants immediately blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge.

The Russian Telegram channel SHOT wrote that residents of Feodosia heard several explosions in the port area, then traces of smoke appeared in the sky. There was air defense in the city.

In the morning, the Air Force reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had destroyed 13 attack UAVs and a large landing ship . “About 02:30 on December 26, tactical aviation of the Air Force attacked with cruise missiles the large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet “Novocherkassk” in the Feodosia area. The result is obvious!” shared the Air Force.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...