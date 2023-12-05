There can never be too much “Bavovna”: Ukrainian drones hit an oil terminal in Crimea

Nadya Prishlyak 18:04, 05.12.23

There are about 30 fuel tanks on the terminal territory.

This morning, Ukrainian drones hit the Marine Oil Terminal in Feodosia (Crimea). UNIAN learned about this from informed sources.

It was noted that this was a joint operation of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense and the Security Service of Ukraine.

The terminal, which is an important infrastructure facility and provides fuel to Russian troops, was used by Ukrainian drones. Our sources note that the drones hit their target.

“The consequences for the Russians are quite significant. After all, there are about 30 fuel tanks on the territory of the terminal, so it burned beautifully,” the source said.

Strikes on occupied Crimea – details

As UNIAN reported, this was not the only “bavovna” today. Also on the morning of December 5, drones of the Security Service of Ukraine hit important military installations , in particular, the Nebo-M radar system in the area of ​​the village of Bagerovo, a helicopter parking lot, the P-18 Terek radar system and the control system of the Baikal anti-aircraft missile units. 1M” near the village of Strelkovoe.

On the morning of December 5, occupied Crimea was attacked by a record number of drones since the end of summer – more than 40. This was stated by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

(C)UNIAN 2023

