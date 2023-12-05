Russia will release six Ukrainian children after Qatar’s mediation

Oleg Davygora13:56, 05.12.23

The group of six people is due to leave Moscow on Tuesday and travel through Belarus to Ukraine.

Russia has agreed to release six more abducted Ukrainian children and allow them to be reunited with their families in Ukraine as a result of Qatari mediation.

According to The Washington Post, a group of six people should leave Moscow on Tuesday and go through Belarus to Ukraine, the source said. The mother of one 11-year-old boy from this group is a Ukrainian soldier who is now a prisoner of war in Russia. His father died about ten years ago, and now he will live with his maternal aunt. Until now, he lived with relatives in the Donetsk region.

These Ukrainian children have different backgrounds. One 13-year-old child lived with his grandmother in a village in Russia. A 15-year-old teenager who lived with his grandmother in the Zaporozhye region. An eight-year-old boy who lived with his grandmother in the Lugansk region will also be reunited with his mother. Two other children, who currently live with their father and adult sister in Russia, will return to Ukraine with their sister to be reunited with their mother.

Qatari Assistant Foreign Minister Lolwa Al-Khater said the latest family reunifications are “part of Qatar’s ongoing work in response to requests from Russia and Ukraine to identify and explore potential areas of cooperation.”

