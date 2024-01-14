The Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down a rare A-50 aircraft and knocked out an Il-22 over the Sea of ​​Azov

Lyudmila Zhernovskaya 23:24, 01/14/24 UNIAN

Il-22 disappeared from radar after descending in Kerch.

The Russian Federation could have lost two more aircraft / photo UNIAN

On the evening of Sunday, January 14, the Ukrainian military shot down a Russian A-50 airborne early warning and control aircraft and shot down an Il-22 aircraft over the Sea of ​​Azov.

This was reported by People’s Deputy from the Servant of the People Yuri Mysyagin in his Telegram channel . “At about 21:00, Ukrainian units fired at two aircraft of the Russian Armed Forces, namely an A-50 AWACS aircraft and an Il-22 bomber, which were over the Sea of ​​Azov,” he wrote.

According to him, the downed Il-22 was trying to get to the nearest airfield; it disappeared from radar in the Kerch area. Subsequently, the speaker of the Ukrainian Volunteer Army “South” Sergei Bratchuk said that his sources recorded the disappearance of an A-50 from radars in the area of ​​the Azov Sea and the shooting down of an Il-22.

“According to preliminary data, the information has been confirmed, so we are waiting for comments from the Air Force. If we talk about the long-range radar tracking aircraft, then only ≈30 units were manufactured. The target is fattening,” added Bratchuk in Telegram .

As RBC-Ukraine reports , citing sources in the Defense Forces, the A-50 was shot down immediately after it took up duty in the Kirillovka area, around 21:10 – 21:15. He stopped responding to tactical aviation requests; subsequently, a Russian Su-30 pilot recorded the fire and crash of an unidentified aircraft.

Il-22m1 (tail number 75106) was on duty in the Strelkovoy area, it was shot down off the coast of the Azov Sea at about 21:00. The damaged plane wanted to land in Anapa, the pilot requested evacuation, as well as calling doctors and firefighters.

Russian losses in aviation: what is known

According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Russian Federation has already lost 329 aircraft and 324 helicopters.

The Ukrainian military systematically inflicts losses in equipment and manpower on the occupying forces.

