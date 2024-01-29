The Ukrainian Armed Forces neutralized 1,070 invaders and 25 enemy armored fighting vehicles in one day

01/29/2024

Over the past 24 hours, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have destroyed 113 units of weapons and military equipment of the occupying army of the Russian Federation at the front. Also, its ranks were thinned by 1070 soldiers and officers.

The total losses of enemy troops now reach 383,180 people . As of the morning of January 29, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this .

It is noted that the day before, Ukrainian soldiers neutralized 25 armored combat vehicles (total 11,696), 16 artillery systems (9,113), 10 tanks (6,290) of the invaders.

The sky defenders shot down a Russian cruise missile (1,846 in total) and eight operational-tactical UAVs (7,049).

In addition, 46 units of motor vehicles and tanks with fuels and lubricants (12,149) and seven special equipment (1,443) of the invaders were destroyed.

The list of losses of the Russian Armed Forces since the beginning of their full-scale invasion also includes: 972 MLRS, 660 air defense systems, 331 aircraft, 324 helicopters, 23 ships/boats, and a submarine.

As OBOZ.UA reported, soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated 6,080 invaders over the past week (from January 21 to 28). Also during this time, the enemy army was deprived of 952 units of equipment and weapons.

