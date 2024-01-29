Stinger Missile Upgrade: U.S. Army Completes Refurbishment of 1,900 Missiles

28 January, 2024

The process of refurbishing FIM-92 missiles to the Stinger MANPADS. Photo credits: U.S. Army

The U.S. recently completed a refurbishment effort to upgrade and extend the shelf life of nearly 1,900 Stinger missiles that were previously deemed unserviceable.

This was reported on the official page of the U.S. Army on Facebook.

The refurbished missiles were placed back to the army inventory and can be used for training and combat use if necessary.

Thanks to the Service Life Extension Program, the U.S. Army was able to save approximately $50,000 per round. Today, the cost of one new FIM-92 missile for the Stinger man-portable air defense system is approximately $120,000-150,000.

The increase in the cost of missiles is due to the use of more technologically advanced and expensive components and a decrease in missile production, which has resulted in a several-fold increase in price.

The effort to maintain stock and modernize the Stinger missile originally began at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant in 2017 as part of the Stinger Service Life Extension Program but took on increased urgency following the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In 2012, funding was allocated to refurbish about 2,700 Stinger missiles to bolster the active inventory.

MCAAP now estimates that the Army will get approximately 70% of the unserviceable rounds placed back into inventory, far exceeding the original estimate of 1,100 Stinger missiles. Furthermore, MCAAP finished four months ahead of the proposed 16-month schedule.

Demonstration of FIM-92 missiles to the U.S. Army officials and the McAlester plant. Photo credits: U.S. Army

Refurbishment of unserviceable weapons should become the main focus of the U.S. Army’s program and increase the army’s reserve.

In addition to large savings, the army will be able to increase support for its allies and arm them with sufficient weapons.

As Militarnyi previously reported, the U.S. Department of State has approved the possible sale of new missiles for the FIM-92K Stinger Block I MANPADS to three European NATO countries. The countries plan to receive a total of 940 FIM-92K Stinger Block I missiles and other MANPADS parts.

The estimated total cost of the supply of missiles, related equipment, and other elements of technical support and logistics is $780 million.

