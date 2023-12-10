The Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Kherson region and inflict fire on the enemy

12/10/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Over the past 24 hours, 82 military clashes took place at the front in Ukraine. The defense forces continue to hold positions on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region and continue to inflict fiery defeat on the enemy.

This was stated in the construction of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook on December 10. Ukrainian troops repelled enemy attacks in seven directions and inflicted new losses on the enemy. In particular, units of the missile forces defeated 3 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment and 1 ammunition depot of the Russian invaders.

Russian shelling and the situation at the front

The enemy carried out 2 missile and 33 air strikes, and carried out 29 attacks with MLRS on the positions of our troops and populated areas. As a result of Russian terrorist attacks, there are civilian casualties.

In the Seversky and Slobozhansky directions, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas. About 25 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar shelling, including Khrenovka, Klyusy, Arkhipovka in the Chernigov region; Seredina-Buda, Progress, Druzhba, Kruzhok, Grabovskoye, Popovka, Sumy region; Cossack Lopan, Grafskoye, Volchansk, Bochkovo, Budarki, Kharkov region.

In the Kupyansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled 4 enemy attacks in the Sinkovka and Petropavlovka areas of the Kharkov region. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of Petropavlovka, Kharkov region, and Tverdokhlebovoye, Lugansk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, including Dvurechnaya, Sinkovka, Petropavlovka, Ivanovka, and Berestovo in the Kharkov region.

In the Liman direction, the defense forces repelled 5 enemy attacks in the areas of Ternov, Vesely, Donetsk region and Makeevka, Lugansk region. The enemy launched air strikes in the area of ​​Makeyevka and Serebryansky forestry in the Lugansk region. About 10 settlements were damaged by enemy artillery and mortar shelling, including Nevskoye, Belogorovka in the Lugansk region and Torskoye, Serebryanka, Verkhnekamennoye, Spornoye, Razdolevka, Donetsk region.

In the Bakhmut direction, defense forces repelled 11 enemy attacks in the areas of Grigorovka, Bogdanovka, Ivanovsky, Kleschievka and Andreevka in the Donetsk region. The enemy carried out air strikes in the areas of the settlements of Chasov Yar and Torets, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements came under artillery and mortar fire, in particular, Orekhovo-Vasilovka, Markovo, Bogdanovka, Klishchievka, Andreevka, New York, Donetsk region.

In the Avdeevsky direction, Ukrainian soldiers repulsed 39 enemy attacks in areas east of Novobakhmutovka, Stepnoe, Avdeevka, south of Severnoe and Tonenkoe, Pervomaisky of the Donetsk region. The occupiers tried to break through the defenses of the Ukrainian troops. The Russians struck aircraft in the areas of the settlements of Kalinovo, Ocheretino, Novopokrovskoye and Avdeevka in the Donetsk region. About 15 settlements were subjected to enemy artillery and mortar shelling, including Keramik, Novobakhmutovka, Stepnoe, Avdeevka, Karlovka, Pervomaiskoye, Nevelskoye in the Donetsk region.

In the Maryinsky direction, defense forces continue to hold the enemy in the Maryinka and Novomikhailovka areas of the Donetsk region. There, with the support of aviation, the Russians made 14 ineffective attacks on the positions of our defenders. The settlements of the Donetsk region such as Krasnohorivka, Georgievka, Maryinka, Pobeda, Novomikhailovka came under artillery and mortar fire from the occupiers.

In the Shakhtarsky direction, the defense forces repelled all attacks of the enemy , who tried to oust our units from their occupied lines in the area southeast of Ugledar, Donetsk region. About 10 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling, including Vodyanoye, Ugledar, Zolotaya Niva, Urozhainoye, and Rovnopol in the Donetsk region.

In the Zaporozhye direction, the defense forces repelled 3 enemy attacks in the Robotinoy area of ​​the Zaporozhye region. More than 20 settlements were subjected to artillery and mortar shelling, including Levadnoye, Malinovka, Verkhnyaya Tersa, Volshebnoye, Novoandreevka, Kamenskoye in the Zaporozhye region.

In the Kherson direction, Tyaginka, Ivanovka, Antonovka of the Kherson region and the city of Kherson were subjected to enemy artillery shelling; Ochakov, Nikolaev region.

