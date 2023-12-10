Orban and Republicans want to coordinate blocking aid to Ukraine – The Guardian

Yuri Kobzar21:31, 12/10/23

It is alleged that the plan is to disrupt supplies from both the EU and the US.

Political associates of the current Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban will hold a closed meeting in Washington with members of the US Republican Party “to achieve an end to military support for Ukraine.” The British publication The Guardian writes about this , citing its own sources.

The conservative think tank Heritage Foundation is said to have organized a two-day conference with representatives from the Hungarian Institute of International Affairs and staff from the Hungarian Embassy in Washington. Among other things, significant attention during this event will be paid to the topic of the war in Ukraine.

According to sources, a closed meeting is planned for the second day of the event, to which representatives of the Republican Party, in particular members of Congress, have been invited. What exactly will happen at the meeting is not specified. But the Guardian hints that this concerns the military support program for Ukraine, which has been blocked in Congress.

“Orban is confident that assistance to Ukraine will not pass in Congress. Therefore, he is also trying to block assistance from the EU,” a diplomatic source close to the Hungarian Embassy told the publication.

Orban’s position regarding Ukraine has long been known and has been publicly voiced by him on several occasions. As for the Heritage Foundation, which is organizing the conference, this think tank has previously strongly opposed US aid to Ukraine and is considered ideologically close to Viktor Orban and Donald Trump.

However, as Dalibor Rogach, a senior fellow at the American Enterprise Institute think tank, noted, despite Orban’s good relations with some Republicans, he is “unlikely” to have leverage over US funding for Ukraine.

Relations between Orban and Trump

The current Prime Minister of Hungary, Viktor Orban, has fairly friendly relations with former US President Donald Trump. They repeatedly exchanged compliments in absentia, including in the context of Ukraine.

For example, last fall Orban called Trump the only hope for peace in Ukraine, referring to his possible return to the White House in 2024.

And this fall, Trump decided to praise Orban for his right-wing authoritarianism, but confused him with Turkish President Erdogan. Interestingly, Erdogan and Trump, who are ideologically close, do not like each other.

