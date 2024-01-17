The Third World War could break out at any moment: NATO announced the end of the era of order

Yuri Kobzar14:55, 01/17/24

The West must radically reconsider its approaches to military planning, the admiral says.

The Western world must realize that the era of relative peace and stability is over and unpredictable times have begun . This was stated by the Chairman of the NATO Military Committee, Admiral Rob Bauer, at a meeting of the alliance’s senior leadership. His words are quoted by the Independent .

According to him, the West must involve the entire society as a whole in countering global threats, not limiting itself to the standard military plans of the headquarters leadership.

“We need public and private actors to change their thinking from an era when everything could be planned, foreseen, controlled and focused on efficiency, to an era when everything can happen at any moment. An era when we must expect the unexpected,” he said and called for the military transformation of NATO to begin.

Bauer also called on political leaders and the military leadership of Western countries to radically change their approaches to providing military assistance to Ukraine.

“This war was never about a real threat to Russia’s security from Ukraine or NATO. This war is about Russia being afraid of something much more powerful than any physical weapon on earth – democracy. If the people of Ukraine can have democratic rights, then people in Russia will soon also strive for them,” the admiral noted.

Threat of World War III

As UNIAN wrote, the world is moving towards an increase in the number of wars and conflicts, but the topic of peace in Ukraine remains on its agenda. Russia’s achievement of strategic goals in the war with Ukraine is a ticket to war directly for the EU countries . And they may have little time to prepare, says Vitaly Kulik, head of the Center for Civil Society Research.

We also told you that, according to the President of Italy , the world has already plunged into a “fragmented war.” He noted that the only way out of such a conflict can be the strengthening of multilateral institutions.

