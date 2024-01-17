According to the controversial russian politician dmitry medvedev, russia will continue its aggression against Ukraine until it completely destroys its statehood and annexes all its territories. Medvedev made this statement on his Telegram channel.

“The existence of Ukraine is deadly dangerous for Ukrainians… I’m talking about any, absolutely any Ukraine”, – he wrote.

In medvedev’s Ukraine-phobic opinion, “the presence of an independent state on (allegedly – OstroV) historical Russian territories will now be a constant pretext for the resumption of military actions… No matter who is at the helm of the cancerous entity called Ukraine, it will not add legitimacy to its rule and the legal standing of the “country” itself. Therefore, the likelihood of a new clash will remain uncertain for a long time. Almost always. Moreover, there is a one hundred percent chance of a new conflict, no matter what security agreements the West signs with the puppet Kiev regime”, – he openly reveals the revanchist plans of the aggressor country.

According to medvedev’s logic, Ukrainians should renounce Ukraine and become part of the “great common state” that they may not particularly like but where russians won’t kill them.

