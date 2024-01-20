The Taurus missile manufacturer said that it will be able to quickly restore missile reserves if they are delivered to Ukraine.

01/20/2024 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

The German company Taurus Systems stated that they can quickly replenish stocks of Taurus cruise missiles in the event of an appropriate order. Thus, the manufacturer denied statements that Germany was allegedly unable to quickly restore its missile potential after the possible delivery of Taurus to Ukraine.

The corresponding statement was made by the head of Taurus Systems Joachim Knopf on the social network X on Friday, January 19, emphasizing that the rapid replenishment of missile reserves is not a problem at all. “In case of an appropriate order, the manufacturer is ready in the shortest possible time to both launch production of new Taurus missiles and modify existing ones,” he said.

Back in November, the manufacturing company MBDA , which owns Taurus Systems, stated that it was able to not only increase the production of Taurus missiles in the shortest possible time, but also simultaneously integrate new technical advances into them.

The parliamentary factions of the Greens and the Free Democratic Party have votes, as well as the bloc of Christian parties CDU/CSU, for the transfer of Taurus missiles to Kyiv, Deutsche Welle notes. However, at a vote in the Bundestag on January 17, the corresponding initiative was rejected. Of the 666 deputies present at the meeting, 485 voted “against”.

Earlier, defense expert of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD) Johannes Arlt said that the German defense industry is allegedly not able to quickly replenish missile reserves if they are supplied to Ukraine.

In addition, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that at the moment Berlin has transferred to Ukraine all the weapons and equipment “that it could.” To hand over more would mean going for broke and reducing one’s own defense capability, he said.

– Recently, the Bundestag stated that in the event of a reduction in assistance to Ukraine from the United States, Germany will quickly respond to possible emergency situations. German deputies say that Ukrainians can be confident in the solidarity of the German people.

– On January 17, Germany announced a new aid package for Ukraine , which included ammunition for the Leopard 1 main battle tank, 24 armored personnel carriers, mine clearance materials and other weapons. In addition, the draft federal budget for 2024 provides for a double increase in military assistance to Ukraine.

