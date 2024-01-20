Slovakia will veto Ukraine’s entry into NATO: they are talking about World War III

Katerina Chernovol23:14, 01/20/24

The statement was made on the eve of a meeting between the prime ministers of Slovakia and Ukraine.

Slovakia will block Ukraine’s entry into NATO. This was stated by Prime Minister Robert Fico.

According to the Slovak publication Standard , this statement by Fico was made on the eve of his meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denis Shmygal, which is scheduled to take place in Uzhgorod on January 24.

“I will tell (Shmygal – ed.) that I am against Ukraine’s membership in NATO, that I will use the right of veto and will block it, because this will be the foundation of the Third World War,” says the Slovak official.

Slovakia and Ukraine: latest news

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico, known for his pro-Russian views, confirmed a meeting planned for January 24 with his Ukrainian counterpart Denis Shmygal. He noted that he was going to negotiations with humanitarian aid. At the same time, Fico noted that Slovakia will not provide military support to Ukraine.

Earlier, the head of the Slovak government supported Hungary’s decision to veto the provision of assistance to Ukraine in the amount of 50 billion euros . In his opinion, this will not solve anything.

“Ukraine needs help, but I would argue that it is being helped in a way that has no effect. We are now paying 1.5 billion euros a month from the European Union. We are imposing sanctions on the Russians… how long should this last? ” – said Fico.

