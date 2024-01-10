Lyudmila Zhernovskaya02:19, 01/10/24

The deputy said that they should not be listened to.

The State Duma of Russia called the requests of mobilized wives to return their husbands from the war “tsipsochno-tsereushnye developments.”

State Duma deputy, chairman of the Defense Committee Andrei Kartapolov was asked why it is impossible to return home 300 thousand mobilized, if the Russian Ministry of Defense claims that in 2023 alone they accepted 410 thousand people for contract. He was also reminded that the wives of those mobilized require rotation.

“You don’t need to listen to them. After all, who was called up? They called up citizens of the Russian Federation liable for military service. Every citizen of the Russian Federation liable for military service must be ready at any time, at the behest of the Motherland, to come and carry out the task,” Kartapolov said in an interview with Fontanka.

He also assured that the Russian occupiers, who have been fighting against Ukraine for a year, have already “become professionals in their field.” “And you propose to recruit others instead of professionals, and then train them for a long time? This is exactly what our enemies want. Therefore, there is no social justice here. For the fact that people complete tasks, they receive the necessary social benefits and others, other, other matters. There is simply no more protected person today than the one who was mobilized, and his family is simply not in our country, so let’s not be disingenuous,” he said.

Protests by wives mobilized in Russia:

As you know, movements of relatives of mobilized people have recently intensified in the Russian Federation. Often they do not oppose the invasion of Ukraine, but only demand that their husbands be returned home and claim that they have less rights than prisoners recruited for the war.

At the end of October, one such movement published an online manifesto against indefinite mobilization . The Way Home group said the authorities had betrayed them and turned their backs on them.

