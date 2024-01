Jan 9, 2024

Ivan: “I am from the village of Oleshnyk in Vynogradiv district, Zakarpattia region. I joined the army on March 1, 2022, despite being 57 years old. I couldn’t stay home. My wife assumed I was joking when I mentioned I was heading to the military recruitment office. My call sign is “Vujko” (Uncle), but the lads just call me “Dido” (Grandpa).

📷: Serhii Hudak

