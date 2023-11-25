The State Duma proposed to include Chechens and Yakuts in the “Russian people”

Yuri Kobzar18:41, 25.11.23

It is directly admitted that it is no longer enough for the authorities to include all Slavs among the “Russians”; now in the State Duma they also want to include non-Slavic peoples among them.

The State Duma proposed at the legislative level that all peoples inhabiting the territory of the current Russian Federation be classified as “Russians”. This initiative was made by Sultan Khamzaev, a deputy from Putin’s United Russia, RIA Novosti reports .

According to the deputy, Russia needs a special law that will determine the status of the “Russian people” in the Russian Federation. Among other things, this law should establish new terminology, according to which the current concept of “multinational people of the Russian Federation” will be replaced by “Russian people of the Russian Federation”.

“There are many nations in Russia, but one people. The Russian people, which includes all national groups,” says Khamzaev.

He emphasized that he considers “Russians” not only all Slavs of Russia, but also representatives of national republics – Dagestanis, Tatars, Chechens, Bashkirs, Udmurts, Yakuts, etc.

