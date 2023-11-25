During the occupation in Bucha, the Russians killed 637 civilians, – Office of the Prosecutor General

Inna Andalitskaya14:50, 25.11.23
Swiss President Alain Berset visited a town in the Kiev region and paid tribute to the victims of the massacres in Bucha.
Swiss President Alain Berset visited the town of Bucha in the Kiev region, where during the occupation the Russian military committed mass murder and torture of local residents.
According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the head of the department, Andrei Kostin, accompanied Berse and told him that during the Russian occupation, 637 civilians were killed in the small town of Bucha alone. 460 infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.
The Prosecutor General noted that the investigation into the terrible crimes of the occupiers continues. Units of the Russian Armed Forces that took part in hostilities in the Buchansky region have been identified. 16 Russian military personnel were informed of suspicion of committing crimes in Bucha, three indictments were sent to court.
Kostin emphasized that Russia continues to commit crimes against Ukrainians. In particular, this morning the enemy again attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities with dozens of drones.
“Another proof that Russia is a terrorist country. I am convinced that only through the joint efforts of the world community can we put an end to this war and restore justice,” he emphasized.
The Prosecutor General thanked the Swiss Confederation for supporting Ukraine.
What am I missing? Didn’t the Swiss stopped certain equipment go to Ukraine and sanctions?
Yes, the assholes did. Maybe he thanked them for their humanitarian aid.
A truly, truly terrible war crime. Staggeringly, just one of many committed by putinaZi vermin.
Shitzerland has a population of 8.6m, a GDP of $870bn ($90k/capita). What has it given to Ukraine?
Ans: a few hundred €million.
It holds $200 bn of putinaZi assets. (Bill Browder thinks it’s closer to $500 bn).
If I was Ukraine, I wouldn’t let in any representatives of this shit country, which enriches itself with nazi money, terror money and mafia money.
The Swiss don’t do a thing unless it benefits their wealthy bankers, and helping Ukraine does not benefit their wealthy bankers. That is why they will not allow the re-exporting of tanks and ammunition to Ukraine, or even release the ruZZian assets frozen in Swiss banks.
The russians are a filthy people, evil to the bone, depraved, drunk, stinky … simply subhuman cockroaches.
