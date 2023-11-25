During the occupation in Bucha, the Russians killed 637 civilians, – Office of the Prosecutor General

Inna Andalitskaya14:50, 25.11.23

Swiss President Alain Berset visited a town in the Kiev region and paid tribute to the victims of the massacres in Bucha.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, the head of the department, Andrei Kostin, accompanied Berse and told him that during the Russian occupation, 637 civilians were killed in the small town of Bucha alone. 460 infrastructure facilities were damaged or destroyed.

The Prosecutor General noted that the investigation into the terrible crimes of the occupiers continues. Units of the Russian Armed Forces that took part in hostilities in the Buchansky region have been identified. 16 Russian military personnel were informed of suspicion of committing crimes in Bucha, three indictments were sent to court.

Kostin emphasized that Russia continues to commit crimes against Ukrainians. In particular, this morning the enemy again attacked peaceful Ukrainian cities with dozens of drones.

“Another proof that Russia is a terrorist country. I am convinced that only through the joint efforts of the world community can we put an end to this war and restore justice,” he emphasized.

The Prosecutor General thanked the Swiss Confederation for supporting Ukraine.

