The State Department named the US goal regarding Ukraine

The State Department noted that the United States will weaken its support for Kyiv this year.

The United States will not support Ukraine at the same level as in 2022-2023, since Washington’s goal is to ensure that the country “can stand on its own two feet.”

“We have always made it clear that we want Ukraine to be an independent country, that is, to be able to stand on its own two feet,” State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said, according to Voice of America .

He noted that the United States will no longer support Kyiv at the same level of funding as in 2022-2023, since this should not be necessary.

Miller clarified that the goal is for Ukraine to eventually create its own industrial base so that it can independently finance, produce and purchase ammunition.

“We have not yet reached this level, and therefore it is important that Congress passes legislation on additional funding. This is important because we have not yet reached the point where Ukraine can defend itself, relying only on its own forces. That is why it is important that Congress supports Ukraine and so that European allies and other countries of the world support Ukraine,” the official emphasized

He added that his country will support Kyiv as long as necessary.

