A Belgorod resident, who lost his car during a recent attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces, has become a new meme.

Initially shared in local online communities, the Russian man’s story turned out to be so ironic that Ukrainians couldn’t pass by without noticing.

“I live near Kreida (Belgorod city station), near the house where the car was overturned,” an eyewitness said.

“I’ll never forget how the car owner came out and screamed for two minutes: KHOKHLY!!! (‘khokhol’ is commonly used as an ethnic slur for Ukrainians – ed.)”

“He dragged out the ‘Y’ for so long, that I felt his pain… Maybe he’d been saving up for that car his whole life.”

Meanwhile, Ukrainians, whose territories are regularly shelled by the Russian Armed Forces, including from Belgorod, showed no sympathy. On the contrary, a wave of well-deserved mockery immediately hit the Russian man.

Белгород. Сначала ты орешь "Крым наааааш!", а потоп орешь что-то другое. pic.twitter.com/IMdzhWWSSC — Энергия на шару (@PowerNaShary) January 4, 2024

Finally! Does anyone see anything suspicious about this car, and how it was destroyed? This is the top right image from the twitter link.

https://english.nv.ua/life/ukrainians-deprived-a-resident-of-belgorod-russia-of-his-car-50381745.html

Like this: Like Loading...