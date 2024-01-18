The south of the Odessa region will no longer depend on electricity from the unrecognized Transnistria

The southern regions of the Odessa region will lose their critical dependence on the Moldavian State District Power Plant, located on the territory of the unrecognized Transnistria.

On January 9, NEC Ukrenergo, as a result of a tender for UAH 2.79 billion, entered into an agreement with Struktum LLC for the construction of the Novoodeska-Artsyz power line with a capacity of 330 kV.

This is already the second tender for this power line – the contract for the construction of the first section was concluded in December last year, then the tender for 887 million hryvnia was won by TEK LLC. As a result, the total cost of the line will be 3.68 billion hryvnia.

Interestingly, Struktum LLC won the second tender over TEK LLC, reducing the price by 3%.

The project provides for the integration of the southern regions of the region with the general energy system of Ukraine, along with the construction of a road bypassing the village of Palanka through the territory of Ukraine.

The new line will provide electricity to about 12.5 thousand square kilometers of the Odessa region, which is approximately 30% of its area. The Artsyz substation is now directly powered by the Moldavian State District Power Plant, and in the event of unforeseen circumstances, the entire south of Odessa region may be left without electricity.

There have been discussions about this project for a very long time – since the 2000s, but it was included in the Ukrenergo energy development plan only now – for 2022-2031.

(C)DUMSKAYA.NET 2024

Like this: Like Loading...