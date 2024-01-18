Biden Accedes to Tougher Immigration Policy to Deflect Criticism, Secure Ukraine Aid

Jan. 18, 2024

President Biden's approval rating on handling immigration issues is at a record low, a recent poll finds.

US President Joe Biden has agreed to strengthen immigration policies to avoid criticism and provide aid to Ukraine and Israel. The Senate is already preparing an immigration agreement that will limit the ability of migrants to apply for asylum.

The Wall Street Journal reports this. The publication notes that this agreement has a high chance of success, although representatives of the Republican Party are putting forward more stringent demands.

Biden’s willingness to negotiate with Republicans also shows his willingness to compromise. According to WSJ, this decision is connected not only with the provision of assistance to Ukraine, but also with criticism expressed among Americans.

CBS News polls earlier this month showed Biden’s ratings on immigration hit a record low, with 68% of those surveyed expressing disagreement with his immigration policies and 63% saying they want the president to strengthen those policies.

In 50 years in politics that often focused on foreign policy priorities, Biden rarely took on difficult immigration policy issues. And when he did, it was usually with a moderate commitment.

For three years, the Biden administration has tried to curb the surge of migrants at the southern border. Republicans have taken up the issue, and a bipartisan agreement is likely to end debate.

It was previously reported that the US Congress may consider an agreement on financing Ukraine and border security with Mexico as early as next week. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said Democrats control the Senate agenda, but negotiators are likely to unveil an agreement within the next few days.

As OBOZ.UA reported, US President Joe Biden called on Congress to approve aid to Ukraine. According to the US President, “it’s time to act,” because making a decision will bring the United States closer to protecting important national priorities.

