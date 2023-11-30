The Russians have classified maps of minefields, the occupiers are blown up by their own mines

NOVEMBER 29, 2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

Photo: Russians blow up their mines in the Kherson region (Getty Images)

AUTHOR:

NATALYA YURCHENKO

The leadership of the Russian army has classified maps of minefields in Ukraine. Therefore, the occupiers often blow up their own mines and suffer losses.

This was reported by RBC-Ukraine with reference to the speaker of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Andrey Kovalev on the air of the telethon.

“In the area of ​​temporarily occupied Krynki, Kherson region, one of the units of the 810th Marine Corps of the Russian occupation forces refused to carry out the order to storm the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. Russian terrorists motivated their refusal by lack of coordination with artillery, bad weather conditions and lack of intelligence data,” the speaker said.

According to Kovalev, assault operations are also complicated by minefields made by the invaders.

“The maps of these minefields are classified, and information is transmitted to the assault units of the invaders only in squares and without clear coordinates,” he added.

Thus, in the sector of the 810th Russian Marine Brigade, the unit lost about 50 soldiers due to explosions on its own mines.

Attack on the 810th brigade of Russians

Let us remind you that on November 19, our military “covered” the Russians on the Day of Missile and Artillery Forces. This happened during an award ceremony in the temporarily occupied part of the Kherson region.

The Ukrainians called this strike revenge on the terrorists for the attack on our soldiers in the Zaporozhye direction. We are talking about the 128th separate mountain assault brigade.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces confirmed a strike on a concentration of invaders of the 810th Marine Brigade in the Kherson region. The exact enemy losses were not disclosed.

https://www.rbc.ua/ukr/news/rosiyani-zasekretili-karti-minnih-poliv-okupanti-1701240131.html

