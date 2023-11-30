Defect North Korean Artillery Shell

November 30, 2023

Is North Korean ammunition reliable? Reports are coming in that they are not. Certainly, poor manufacturing methods, quality control, handling, and subpar storage conditions could play important roles in this. Another important factor are the conditions of russian artillery systems. Having shot countless rounds makes any gun barrel wear out. Mixing such a combination – low quality ammunition with a worn-out barrel – certainly makes for interesting results.

Voice of America wrote in September 8:

“Some North Korean artillery appears to be unreliable and ineffective, though. As an example, many defense experts cite North Korea’s 2010 shelling of South Korea’s Yeonpyeong Island during a flareup in tensions.

“According to South Korean military estimates, the North fired about 170 shells using a 122 mm multiple rocket launcher, or MRL. Fewer than half of them hit the island; of those, about 25% failed to detonate.”

https://www.voanews.com/a/russia-might-be-buying-north-korean-arms-but-are-they-reliable-/6736135.html

And New Voice of Ukraine wrote in November 5:

“Dykyi suggested that the Pyongyang instructors may have come along with the shells because ‘Russian artillerymen may simply be afraid to use these ‘masterpieces of the neighboring defense industry because it is not known how many of them exploded right in the guns.’”

The Telegram channel of United24Media wrote, “A North Korean projectile burst in the barrel and demetallized a 152-mm self-propelled gun Akatsiya of the Russian Federation.” Image below.

When news broke out that North Korea was delivering a million artillery shells to Russia, my first thought was how good the quality would be of those shells. We have the first statements relating to this questions and the answer is that they are of poor quality. In some cases the… pic.twitter.com/gFX9YrAjhH — (((Tendar))) (@Tendar) November 18, 2023

I was also very skeptical of the quality of North Korean ammunition. Although some would claim that a lot of bad stuff is better than nothing, one must wonder… One thing is for sure; being a russian artillery man, having to use North Korean ammunition, doesn’t give him much confidence. Each time a piece fires, the crew is probably already in cover, if it’s not unfortunate to be inside a self-propelled howitzer. This makes firing such ammunition just like russian roulette. Such conditions don’t promote effective fighting and certainly doesn’t encourage having good morale.

