The Russian army killed the last resident of the village of Stepok in the Sumy region

The army of the Russian Federation killed the last resident of the village of Stepok in the Sumy region . 60-year-old Alexander Nikolaevich was discovered on January 24.

The son of the deceased, Ruslan , told Suspilny that the shell hit directly into the room where his father was. The death of a civilian in Stepka was confirmed by the Krasnopolsky village council and the SBU.

The settlement is located near the border with the Russian Federation near the Pokrovka-Kolotilovka humanitarian crossing. According to Ruslan, his father was the last resident of the village, because other people were evacuated.

“On Wednesday, January 24, my friends went to have a look, to visit my father. And they saw that there was a direct hit. I myself am in shock. He didn’t want to leave, there was no light there anymore, they beat him every day, we bought him a generator and a battery, and he lived there. He had a mare, a dog, chickens. A shell hit his room right there, the kitchen and barn were damaged. Now I’m waiting for my mother and sister to bury my father,” the man said.

At the same time, the secretary of the Krasnopolsky village council, Irina Yukhta, said that the exact date of the man’s death is unknown.

“The information was received this week. It was a direct hit on the house. He was approximately killed last weekend, perhaps it was Monday; it is still unknown,” Yukhta noted.

The SBU is conducting a pre-trial investigation into violations of the laws and customs of war associated with premeditated murder.

