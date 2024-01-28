Anastasia Gorbacheva17:12, 01/28/24

Claudiu Tarziu said that Romania will be forced to leave NATO.

The leader of the Romanian ASR party, Claudiu Tarziu, said that he was ready to sacrifice Romania’s membership in NATO in order to annex the territories of Ukraine . At the same time, he stated that the country would remain defenseless against Russia’s military appetites.

“I believe that it is necessary to unfreeze relations between Romania and Russia, I recognize the need for cooperation between Romania and Russia, I am ready to contribute to this, but only after Russia proves that it also wants all this,” the publication quotes Newsweek politics.

According to him, Romania is “sandwiched between “two empires” that violate our “sovereignty.

At the same time, he stated that “the official position of the ACP is that NATO, which Romania made great efforts to join – precisely in order to protect us from the Russians, who have already invaded our country 12 times – is only one of those “empires” with which “we must deal” in order to grab pieces of Ukraine.”

It’s worth noting that Claudiu Tarziu previously told the Russians that he was “ready” to give them a high-five, days after the full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

