The occupiers are again attacking Ukraine with drones: air defense is operating near Kiev

Katerina Chernovol00:43, 26.11.23

The alarm has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions.

On the night of November 26, the air raid warning sounded again in Ukraine. Russian occupiers are attacking our country with kamikaze drones . 

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this . In particular, launches of several groups of attack drones were recorded from the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region. 

Some of the drones are heading towards Kiev, the Kiev City Military Administration reported . Air defense is already operating in the suburbs of the capital. 

As of 00:42, the alarm was declared in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions. 

  1. Updated 00:50: The Air Force reported that the drones that the Russians launched from Mariupol separated. Some drones are moving through Kremenchug in the direction of Cherkassy, ​​while others are moving through Poltava in the direction of Sumy.

    Updated 01:03: A group of drones that was moving towards Sumy changed direction towards Mirgorod, the Ukrainian PS reported.

