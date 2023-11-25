The occupiers are again attacking Ukraine with drones: air defense is operating near Kiev

Katerina Chernovol00:43, 26.11.23
The alarm has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions.
On the night of November 26, the air raid warning sounded again in Ukraine. Russian occupiers are attacking our country with kamikaze drones .
The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this . In particular, launches of several groups of attack drones were recorded from the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region.
Some of the drones are heading towards Kiev, the Kiev City Military Administration reported . Air defense is already operating in the suburbs of the capital.
As of 00:42, the alarm was declared in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions.
Updated 00:50: The Air Force reported that the drones that the Russians launched from Mariupol separated. Some drones are moving through Kremenchug in the direction of Cherkassy, while others are moving through Poltava in the direction of Sumy.
Updated 01:03: A group of drones that was moving towards Sumy changed direction towards Mirgorod, the Ukrainian PS reported.
