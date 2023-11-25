The occupiers are again attacking Ukraine with drones: air defense is operating near Kiev

Katerina Chernovol00:43, 26.11.23

The alarm has been declared in Kyiv and a number of regions.

On the night of November 26, the air raid warning sounded again in Ukraine. Russian occupiers are attacking our country with kamikaze drones .

The Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces reported this . In particular, launches of several groups of attack drones were recorded from the temporarily occupied Mariupol, Donetsk region.

Some of the drones are heading towards Kiev, the Kiev City Military Administration reported . Air defense is already operating in the suburbs of the capital.

As of 00:42, the alarm was declared in Kyiv, Kyiv, Cherkasy, Poltava, Kharkov, Dnepropetrovsk and Zaporozhye regions.

