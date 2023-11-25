Putin posthumously awarded the Order of Courage to Rossiya 24 correspondent Boris Maksudov

11:02, November 25, 2023Source:

President of Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree on the posthumous award of the Order of Courage to Boris Maksudov, a correspondent for the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

The decree was published on the Kremlin website. The document says that Maksudov was awarded “for the courage and bravery shown in the performance of his professional duty.”

On November 22, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Ukrainian military attacked a group of Russian journalists with a drone, “preparing material about the shelling of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in populated areas of the Zaporozhye region.” Maksudov received shrapnel wounds.

The next day, TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov announced Maksudov’s death . Solovyov’s telegram channel said that the Rossiya-24 correspondent worked “in the Northern Military District zone ” from the first days of the full-scale invasion of Russian troops into Ukraine.

After Maksudov’s death, Russian and Ukrainian telegram channels published a video allegedly filmed immediately after the Rossiya-24 correspondent was wounded. The Astra publication noted that in the footage Maksudov is dressed in a camouflage uniform, which does not indicate that he belongs to the press.

In October, The Insider reported that after Maksudov’s report, the Ukrainian Armed Forces could probably correct the attack on fuel tanks in the annexed Shakhtersk, Donetsk region. On the morning of October 27, the correspondent went on air from the city’s railway station, where a fire occurred on the evening of October 26, and showed the surviving tanks.

On the same day, as the authorities of the self-proclaimed DPR stated , the Ukrainian Armed Forces fired three HIMARS missiles at Shakhtersk. As a result of the impact, fuel tanks and containers at the oil depot caught fire.

(C)MEDUZA 2023

Like this: Like Loading...