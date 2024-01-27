The Netherlands joined the IT coalition and immediately donated to cyber defense for the Armed Forces of Ukraine: details

Yuri Kobzar16:21, 01/27/24

Now the IT coalition already includes 12 countries, if you count Ukraine itself.

The Netherlands has joined the “IT coalition” supporting Ukraine as part of the efforts of the so-called “Ramstein format”. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine .

It is noted that the goal of the IT coalition is to support the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine and the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the field of information technology, communications and cybersecurity. In addition to the Netherlands, 11 more countries are now members of the coalition: Ukraine, Belgium, Great Britain, Denmark, Estonia, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg and Japan.

Immediately after joining the coalition, the Netherlands allocated 10 million euros for Ukraine’s needs in this area. Also during today’s meeting of the contact group, it became known that Denmark is also allocating 12 million euros. The funds will be used to implement cybersecurity projects in the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

“Technology can help transform trench warfare into maneuverable warfare. The IT coalition is designed to provide the necessary digital foundation for the deployment of any new technological solutions,” noted Deputy Minister of Defense for Digital Development, Digital Transformation and Digitalization Ekaterina Chernogorenko.

