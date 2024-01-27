EXCLUSIVE: What happens if Putin WINS in Ukraine?

‘Catastrophic’ change to world order ‘would lead to the fall of NATO, economic carnage and inevitable nuclear war once autocrats see that US and the West are beatable’
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-12992481/What-happens-Putin-WINS-Ukraine-Catastrophic-change-world-order-lead-fall-NATO-economic-carnage-inevitable-nuclear-war-autocrats-West-beatable.html
One comment
“We need to help Ukraine push Russia into the abyss and defeat them,’ Gen. Hodges says, adding that if the West does not increase its spending and supplies to Ukraine, a country on NATO’s eastern flank will be next on Putin’s list.”
Blindingly obvious. But it needs someone of the General’s stature to make this point in order to ensure that putler is crushed.