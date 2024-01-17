January 17, 2023

According to unconfirmed official data, yesterday the Ukrainian Armed Forces shot down an occupier of the Russian Federation over the Sea of ​​Azov, who was directly planning missile attacks on Ukraine.

Information has appeared on the Internet that on board the A-50 shot down on January 14 over the Sea of ​​Azov was the deputy commander of long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces, Lieutenant General Oleg Pchela. The general, born in 1970, arrived in Belarus in March 2022 to conduct airstrikes against Ukraine. Since that time, he periodically received and carried out “assignments” from the Kremlin.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the occupier still has a daughter, Ekaterina, the first and only (at the end of November 2022) female long-range aviation pilot of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Her father flew Su-24 bombers for 25 years, and then, having become commander of a strategic aviation division, within a year he retrained and received permission to pilot a Tu-160 missile carrier.

Ekaterina’s brother is a civil aviation pilot.

Let us recall that on January 14, the Ukrainian Defense Forces hit two Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft over the Sea of ​​Azov. We are talking about the A-50 AWACS and Il-22M of the Russian Aerospace Forces.

Later, a request from the Il-22 pilot to the airport dispatcher in Anapa was intercepted: he urgently asked to send a fire truck and an ambulance to the runway.

Meanwhile, Z-channels write that they have doubts about the involvement of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the destruction of two aircraft.

https://www.dialog.ua/war/288277_1705341546

Like this: Like Loading...