The moment of the strike on the ship “Novocherkassk” appeared (photo, video)

Veronica Prokhorenko13:14, 12/26/23

The corresponding video was leaked online. The OSINT analyst also showed the current appearance of the ship – it is completely trashed.

Ukrainians can enjoy the moment of the strike on the ship “Novocherkassk” , which our Armed Forces defeated in the waters of Feodosia this night.

The corresponding video of the loud “arrival” began to spread across the network . The video was taken by eyewitnesses to the incident.

“We shouldn’t have come here, debris is flying here… Wow!” they commented on the explosion in the frame.

Also, Austin analyst Oliver Alexander showed on the social network X what Novocherkassk looks like after the impact – the quality of the frame allows us to assess the level of its damage.

What Novocherkassk looks like after the attack by the Ukrainian Armed Forces / photo twitter.com/OAlexanderDK

