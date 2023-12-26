The analyst explained what the loss of Novocherkassk means for Russians

Irina Pogorelaya11:10, 12/26/23

He noted that now the Russian Federation does not have a full-fledged replacement for this large landing ship.

The large landing ship (LHD) “Novocherkassk” belongs to Project 775 and was built during Soviet times at a shipyard in Gdansk.

As military-political observer Alexander Kovalenko said , the BDK-46 “Novocherkask” itself was one of the newest… having been accepted into the fleet in 1987.

“Today, the Russian Federation does not have a full-fledged replacement for the Project 775 BDK. The Russian Federation exploits these ships to the maximum, each loss of which is irreplaceable for it and no less painful than the loss of a warship of the corvette or even a frigate type,” Kovalenko explained.

As the analyst recalled, the Novocherkask landing ship received a warning from the Universe on March 24, 2022 in the port of temporarily occupied Berdyansk, when it came under attack. “Then the large landing ship Saratov was destroyed, but the Novocherkassk ship was damaged, but managed to escape,” Kovalenko noted.

“After repairs, the ship was busy in the logistics of the invaders, transporting equipment, ammunition, as well as kamikaze drones Shshed-136. Taking into account the detonation that could be observed in the port of Feodosia that night, it was clearly not empty there,” he shared his opinion analyst.

Attack on a Russian ship in Crimea

On the night of Tuesday, December 26, explosions occurred in occupied Crimea . Local residents reported this. At around 01:50, information appeared in chats in Feodosia about loud explosions and a fire in the port area. The occupants immediately blocked traffic on the Crimean Bridge.

Already in the morning, the Air Force confirmed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces had destroyed 13 attack UAVs and a large landing ship . “Around 02:30 on December 26, tactical aviation of the Air Force attacked with cruise missiles the large landing ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet “Novocherkassk” in the Feodosia area. The result is obvious!” the Air Force shared.

