The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine will order 750 domestic armored fighting vehicles

The Ministry of Defense is preparing an order for the production of 750 Ukrainian-made armored combat vehicles.

This is reported by the Industrial Portal with reference to the Military .

Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Ivan Havrylyuk said that the armored vehicles will be of different types.

“We plan to order more than 750 armored combat vehicles of various types from domestic manufacturers,” said Ivan Gavrylyuk.

In addition, it is planned to multiply the production of mortar mines, to start the production of projectiles.

Currently, the domestic manufacturer meets the needs of the army only partially.

Kozak-7 armored car of soldiers of the 82nd ODSHBr, May 2023. A frame from the video from the “Vodogray” SPJ

For a long time, there was a lack of funds for state orders in Ukraine, as a result, not all specialized enterprises are able to establish assembly line production of equipment in a short period of time.

“At the same time, the President set the task of loading the domestic defense industry enterprises as much as possible, expanding and scaling production,” the lieutenant general added.

The Deputy Minister of Defense did not disclose the details of which Ukrainian companies of the defense-industrial complex of Ukraine will receive the order.

However, the lieutenant general noted that the Ukrainian-made BTR-4E will occupy its niche in the world arms market after the war.

BTR-4E in service with the “Spartan” brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine, April 2023, Kharkiv region. Photo: Serhiy Bobok

Before the full-scale invasion, the production of these armored vehicles was carried out by the Kharkiv Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering.

We will remind you that now in Ukraine, a significant number of companies are engaged in the design and production of various armored vehicles. In September, it became known that the company “Ukrainian armored vehicles” and the company “AvtoKrAZ” will jointly implement projects on the production of armored vehicles.

(C)NATIONAL INDUSTRIAL PORTAL 2023

Like this: Like Loading...