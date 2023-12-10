Russian forces reduce number of assault operations on Tavriia front

Russian occupying forces have reduced the number of assault operations on the Tavriia front and have resumed engaging aircraft in strikes.

Source: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of Tavriia Operational and Strategic Grouping of Ukrainian Forces (OSGF), on Telegram

Quote from Tarnavskyi: “The invaders reduced the number of assault operations and started employing aircraft again.

The enemy delivered 6 airstrikes, engaged in 33 combat engagements and launched 512 artillery bombardments on the Tavriia front.

Ukrainian defenders are continuing to hold back the enemy in the area of responsibility of the Tavriia OSGF. They [the Russians] keep attempting to encircle [the town of] Avdiivka. Our soldiers are firmly holding the line, inflicting heavy losses on the enemy. The Ukrainian Defence Forces successfully repelled 19 attacks east of [the village of] Novobakhmutivka and near [the settlements of] Avdiivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske.”

Details: The estimated Russian losses in the area of responsibility of the Tavriia OSGF totalled 337 troops.

Besides, nine pieces of Russian military equipment were destroyed. These included five armoured combat vehicles and an artillery system. An ammunition storage point and two oil and lubricant storage facilities belonging to the Russians were also destroyed.

https://www.pravda.com.ua/eng/news/2023/12/10/7432428/

Like this: Like Loading...