Sofiia Syngaivska

The recent MoD report’s assertion of neutralizing ADM-160 MALD decoys raises concerns about the accuracy and reliability of russia’s overall military claims

In the recent updates from the Ministry of Defense of russia, there’s a continued trend of embellishments, and the latest weekly report from Moscow adds an extra layer of creativity. They officially claimed the successful neutralization of two ADM-160 MALD “air-guided” missiles, according to the original report.

It’s noteworthy that the ADM-160 MALD is not a conventional guided missile; it functions as a decoy. Its primary purpose is to draw attention and, in its latest versions, relay information about the adversary’s air defense systems. Specifically designed for this role, the ADM-160 MALD can mimic various aircraft on radar screens, ranging from B-52 strategic aircraft to stealth fighters.

Beyond the MALD inaccuracy, the overall figures presented by the MoD regarding downed Ukrainian aircraft and weaponry raise serious questions about their validity. Claiming to have destroyed eight times the entire 2021 Ukrainian Air Force inventory, and exceeding half the size of the U.S. Air Force fleet, appears statistically improbable if not entirely impossible.

These exaggerated claims suggest a deliberate attempt by the MoD to construct a narrative of dominance in the ongoing war, regardless of factual accuracy.

https://en.defence-ua.com/analysis/the_ministry_of_defense_of_russia_claim_to_shot_down_2_unique_air_guided_missiles_but_what_is_wrong-9170.html

