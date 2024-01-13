Kateryna Girnyk14:42, 13.01.24

The Russians are initiating an environmental disaster in eastern Ukraine.

The Kremlin plans to build a number of landfills in the temporarily occupied territories of eastern Ukraine, which will serve Russian regions.

According to the Center of National Resistance , the enemy plans to create six such landfills in the Luhansk region’s TOT, and three more in Donetsk region. At the same time, they plan to bring garbage there not only from the temporarily occupied territories, but also from the Rostov, Belgorod and Voronezh regions.

“It should be noted that the enemy is already practicing the removal of garbage from the Rostov region to the TOT of Donetsk region, at the same time abandoning plans to build a new landfill near Rostov due to protests by local residents,” the CNS emphasizes.

The occupied Donbas is turning into a huge garbage dump

Earlier it was reported that the residents of the occupied territories complain en masse about unsanitary conditions in yards , mountains of garbage, which are sometimes not removed for several months, and swarms of rats.

At the same time, the equipment is available, but there is no one to work – the number of employees is twice or even three times less than necessary. There is simply no one to take out the garbage, because some of the men are in the army, and some have fled.

(C)UNIAN 2024

