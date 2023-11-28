The first attempt since 2009: how reforms of the EU statutory treaties will deprive Hungary and Co. of influence on the European Union

28.11.2023

Quite interesting processes are taking place in the governing structures of the European Union. The point is that on November 22, the European Parliament voted with a minimal advantage (291 “for” and 274 “against”) to change the EU statutory treaties . It should be noted that this draft amendment has been prepared since the end of 2021, and over the past year the proposals have undergone accelerated development. This is the first attempt to revise the EU’s constitutional treaties since 2009.

Key proposals for the future reform project

It is necessary to dwell in more detail on the main points in the reform project, which are also of great importance for Ukraine. Firstly, the European Commission, as the highest executive body of the EU, could be reduced to 15 representatives instead of a representative from each country. Potentially, countries with pro-Russian governments (Hungary, Slovakia) could lose their position as European Commissioner, and as a result lose the opportunity to veto the EU decision. Secondly, the plans include expanding the rights of the European Commission on issues of foreign policy, security, military industry, border protection and providing assistance to countries affected by aggression. Thirdly, and this is very important, it is planned to simplify and speed up the procedure for depriving the voting rights of a member state that does not meet the values ​​of the EU.

This moment will allow us to gain significant leverage over the current governments of Hungary and Slovakia, which allow themselves anti-European and pro-Russian rhetoric and actions. Fourthly, fundamental changes are planned in the voting procedure itself. In particular, the possibility of replacing the principle of “unity” in voting with the principle of “qualified majority” is being considered. Therefore, to make a decision, a simple majority of countries representing more than 50% of the EU population must vote, which will make it impossible for Russia to influence the EU through small countries with corrupt governments, as happened in the case of Hungary and Slovakia.

Germany is the main lobbyist for EU reforms

It should also be noted that the main lobbyists for this reform of the EU Charter are Western European countries, especially Germany, for which an imperfect bureaucratic decision-making system prevents them from pursuing a permanent policy of developing the European Union and protecting its interests. It is also characteristic that this project from Germany in the European Parliament was supported by representatives of all political parties in the Bundestag. In fact, this may indicate a unanimous understanding among all political forces in Germany that in the future their country must regain leadership in the EU, both in the sphere of governance and security. At least, this is where the situation is heading, especially with regard to the Russian-Ukrainian war, since Germany has become the second largest supplier of weapons, ammunition, as well as financial and other assistance to Ukraine after the United States.

Consideration of the EU reform project is going well, the only problem is the final consensus of all countries

Therefore, in order to implement the above changes to the EU statutory treaties, several more procedural steps need to be taken. An application has already been made to the country (now Spain) that holds the presidency of the Council of the EU with a request to open a convention on the reform of the EU treaties and to transmit this request to the European Council. Accordingly, the Spanish government has indicated that the issue will be on the agenda at the next EU summit in December 2023. Following this, a vote on the opening of a treaty reform convention is due at the December summit, with a simple majority vote required to make a decision. This means that it will be practically impossible for pro-Russian EU countries to block this process.

However, the biggest problem is that in the end the final draft of the changes must be adopted by consensus of all EU countries. It is at this stage that the main problems may arise in the position of countries like Hungary or Slovakia. Therefore, the most effective means of influencing the main inhibitors of decision-making is to limit or cancel financial assistance, which is actually critical for Hungary. Therefore, the example of the recent unblocking of subsidies by the European Union to Hungary to overcome the consequences of the pandemic may indicate the beginning of influence on the Hungarian government.

Therefore, it can be summarized that the reforms that are currently being considered in the European Parliament can, without exaggeration, become a qualitatively new stage in the functioning of the EU and its effectiveness. The main question remains only whether the European bureaucrats have enough political determination to put pressure on Hungary to the end so that it does not block the final adoption of changes to the statutory treaties. That is why there is a high probability that such an option is not excluded, and dozens of EU countries will again depend on the ambitions of one or two corrupt pro-Russian regimes.

https://www.obozrevatel.com/politics-news/novyie-reformyi-ustavnyih-dogovorov-es-vengriya-poteryaet-svoe-vliyanie-na-evrosoyuz.htm

