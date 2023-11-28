In the occupied Kherson region, the Russian Federation is creating a “special detention center” for children

Veronica Prokhorenko 08:52, 28.11.23

This is the first such institution that the occupiers are organizing in the region.

The Russian authorities in the temporarily occupied Kherson region, under the leadership of Gauleiter Vladimir Saldo, announced the opening of the first “special detention center” for children.

This was announced by Advisor to the Mayor of Mariupol Pyotr Andryushchenko. According to him, we are talking about a shelter institution for Ukrainian children whom Russia stole from Ukraine.

“This will be the first institution for children left without parental care,” boasted the Gauleiter of the Kherson region, Vladimir Saldo.

Russia is creating a “center for children” in the occupied Kherson region / photo screenshot

The creation of the shelter was approved by the Ombudsman of the Russian Federation Lvova-Belova

As stated in the message of the pro-Russian group “My Home is Kherson” on the social network VKontakte, the corresponding initiative was supported by the Commissioner for Children’s Rights under Putin, Russian Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

The latter, together with the dictator , received an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court of The Hague in March 2023 due to possible involvement in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

