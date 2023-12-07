The European Parliament started talking about depriving Hungary of its veto power

Anastasia Gorbacheva18:19, 07.12.23

Pedro Marquez noted that Orban cannot blackmail other countries.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban cannot “blackmail” other European Union member states by threatening to block Ukraine’s membership negotiations.

“The moment has come for the EU when something needs to change. This is an alarming signal for leaders that we cannot continue to allow ourselves to be blackmailed by some authoritarian leader,” Pedro Márquez, deputy chairman of the group of socialists and democrats in the European Parliament, was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

He said that the EU cannot put itself in a situation where Ukraine will see that Europe is unable to help.

“From my point of view, it is also unacceptable for anyone to have the impression that at the end of next week Orban got his way and received his 30 billion euros in exchange for allowing the EU to continue to provide assistance to Ukraine. We simply cannot exchange money for valuables. This is unacceptable,” Marquez said.

Márquez believes the EU also needs to abandon the rule that enlargement decisions must be made unanimously.

“When you join the EU, it means that you are a democratic country. I think we did not imagine that democracy could be corrupted from the inside,” the politician concluded.

