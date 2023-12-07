A plant that helps the Russian defense industry caught fire in the center of Moscow (video)

Ekaterina Prisyazhnyuk17:20, 07.12.23

According to preliminary information, no one was injured as a result of the powerful fire in the Russian capital.

A powerful fire occurred in the center of Moscow – the Elektrozavod caught fire, and thick black smoke came from one building of the enterprise.

The fire was assigned an increased level of complexity, writes Mash on Telegram. According to him, the fire started on the first floor of the paint shop, located at a plant for the production of reinforced concrete products and metal structures.

The channel notes that the fire covered an area of ​​50 square meters. Then information appeared that there was a fire on the street. Elektrozavodskaya (Preobrazhensky district of the city) was localized precisely in this area, and the open burning was eliminated.

It is alleged that no one was in the industrial building at the time of the fire, and there were no casualties.

Fire at a factory in Moscow

It is worth adding that Elektrozavod produces various electrical equipment, in particular, for the Russian defense complex.

Interesting news from Moscow – today it’s worth knowing

After Russia carried out a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, serious fires at various facilities have occurred in Moscow more than once.

In particular, on December 3 it was reported that a specialized vehicle plant was on fire . Journalists learned that the fire area was 1,000 square meters. According to eyewitnesses, explosions occurred inside the plant. In addition, it became known that part of the roof of the building had collapsed.

(C)UNIAN 2023

Like this: Like Loading...