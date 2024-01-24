The enemy attacks Odessa with strike drones: there is destruction and casualties (video)

Larisa Kozovaya22:04, 01/24/24

One of the victims suffered burns and is being treated.

On the evening of Wednesday, January 24, 2024, the Russian army attacks the Odessa region with attack drones . Some damage and casualties are already known.

According to the Defense Forces of southern Ukraine, air defense combat work continues in the Odessa region. The enemy is attacking with strike drones, the military notes. It is now known that a fire has been recorded in residential areas of Odessa.

“Stay in shelters, do not expose the work of the air defense forces, do not neglect your own safety!” – added the Southern Defense Forces.

The head of the Odessa regional military administration, Oleg Kiper, said that damage to civilian residential infrastructure has now been recorded.

“Fires have been recorded. One casualty is now known. An Odessa resident received burns. Doctors are providing all the necessary assistance,” the official said .

Subsequently, Kiper added that one more victim was known to be in Odessa. The man was hospitalized with multiple cuts. There is no threat to life, according to the official.

Drone attack in Odessa

Let us note that at approximately 20:20 an air raid alert was announced in the region. Kiper emphasized that there is a danger for Odessa and the Odessa region. Residents of the city heard several explosions. At 21:40 the alarm was cleared.

Russian attacks on Ukraine

The Russian army carries out numerous attacks on Kharkov . In particular, on the night of January 23, the invading troops shelled the city – they hit the residential and civilian area, and a house was damaged.

On the morning of the same day, the occupiers launched a massive missile attack on Ukraine, residential buildings were destroyed and cars were smashed in Kharkov. As a result of the attack, 8 people were killed and another 60 were injured. In the evening, the Russians dealt another blow to the city – damage to civilian infrastructure was reported, and people were also injured.

In addition, during the massive Russian missile attack on Ukraine on January 23, explosions were heard in Kyiv, and dozens of people were injured there. There is destruction.

