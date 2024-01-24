Donald Trump Gets ‘Jarring’ News in New Hampshire Results

Jan 24, 2024

Former President Donald Trump at an election night party in Nashua, New Hampshire, on January 23, 2024. George W. Bush’s former speech writer questioned if Trump’s results were “jarring.”TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP/GETTY IMAGES

Donald Trump received “jarring” results from the New Hampshire primary election on Tuesday, according to the former speech writer for ex-President George W. Bush.

Marc A. Thiessen spoke on Fox & Friends about Trump’s recent victory in the New Hampshire primary, where he beat former United Nations ambassador and South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley by just over 11 percentage points, according to the Associated Press. Thiessen compared the results to the race between former President George H.W. Bush and Pat Buchanan.

“The last time you had a challenge like this to a Republican incumbent was in 1992 when Pat Buchanan challenged George H.W. Bush. He got 38 percent to Bush’s 52 percent. The New York Times headline: ‘Bush jarred in first primary,'” Thiessen said. “Haley did much better than Buchanan ever did. Why is this not jarring?”

“You just showed the stats, 35 percent of Republicans in this state are not gonna vote for Donald Trump. He’s bleeding centrists. He needs those Haley voters, and right now, a lot of the Republican Party and independents are saying they’re not gonna vote for him.”

Newsweek reached out to Trump’s spokesperson via email for comment.

On Tuesday evening, dozens of media outlets called the primary race in New Hampshire for Trump, solidifying his second early election victory after his win in the Iowa caucuses. Following his victory on Tuesday, Trump delivered a speech where he criticized Haley, who is currently his sole competitor in the Republican primary race.

“She’s doing a speech like she won—she didn’t win, she lost,” Trump said adding that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis suspended his campaign after losing in Iowa. “[Nikki Haley] came in third and she’s still around,” Trump said.

Trump spoke to Fox News Digital after his victory in New Hampshire, saying he was “honored” and that he is “looking forward to going against the worst president in the history of our country,” referring to Joe Biden.

Trump also said that he thinks Haley should suspend her campaign, adding that “If she doesn’t drop out, we have to waste money instead of spending it on Biden, which is our focus.”

Sharing a video of her Election Night speech on X, formerly Twitter, Haley wrote on Tuesday night: “I’ve got bad news for the political establishment: I’m not going anywhere…except to my sweet South Carolina. We’re not going to let them coronate Donald Trump when 48 states haven’t voted.”

On the other side of the race, Biden’s name was not on the ballot in New Hampshire, but a group of Democrats led a write-in campaign for the current president that resulted in a victory.

