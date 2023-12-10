The Darkness Is Descending Upon Russia

Share this news from Ukraine Today .org:
One comment
‘The Fascists of the Future Will Call Themselves Anti-Fascists?’
You can’t disagree with this statement. As for the author of this statement, it was attributed to Churchill, but was debunked by many Churchill researches.
Many variations of this quote appeared, including one in 1938.
Rev. Dr Halford E. Luccock of the Yale Divinity School said that “When fascism comes to America, and it has already come to some parts, it will not be marked with the swastika and labeled ‘Made in Germany … It will not even be called Fascism … But will be called by that high-sounding and highly praised name – Americanism.”