A batch of trucks arrived in Poland by rail: UZ revealed details

12/10/2023 – Translated from Ukrainian via Google and OFP

A consignment of trucks arrived in Poland from Ukraine by rail. The Ukrainian and Polish sides agreed on all issues of transportation and clearance of customs and border procedures.

Ukrzaliznytsia reported this on its official Facebook page. Next, the trucks will head to their destination along the road. It is planned to make the next departures regular and use more modernized platforms for transportation.

Let us remind you that Ukrzaliznytsia organized a piggyback train between Ukraine and Poland for transporting trucks. It runs on the route Sknilov (Ukraine) – Slawkow (Poland).

To order transportation of a truck by piggyback train from Ukraine, you need to contact the branch of the Transport Service Center “Leski” of Ukrzaliznytsia JSC, in the opposite direction – to UZ Cargo Poland.

Thousands of cars stuck at the border

As of Sunday morning, December 10, there are about 3,500 cargo vehicles in queues to enter Ukraine at the Ukrainian-Polish border, said Andriy Demchenko, a representative of the State Border Service of Ukraine (SBSU).

“The situation is practically unchanged. Four directions are blocked. “Rava-Russkaya – Khrebnoye”, “Yagodin – Dorogusk”, “Krakovets – Korczowa”, “Shegini – Medyka”. As of this morning, according to the information we have from the Polish border guards “, there are almost 3.5 thousand freight vehicles in line towards Ukraine,” Demchenko said during a national telethon on Sunday, Interfax reports.

The speaker of the State Border Guard Service noted that the most trucks are located opposite the Shegini private enterprise – 1200, and the Yagodin private enterprise – almost 900.

As OBOZ.UA reported, the strike of Polish carriers has been going on for more than a month. Thousands of trucks are standing in queues, and trucks have already begun to be transported by train.

Meanwhile, the candidate for the post of Prime Minister of Poland, Donald Tusk, promised that if he again heads the government of the country, the problem of blocking the border with Ukraine will be solved by the Poles themselves . However, he did not name specific steps to achieve this.

