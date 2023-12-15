Vadim Khludzinsky20:38, 12/15/23

According to Sergei Naryshkin, Western countries are trying to “consolidate the controlled Russian opposition abroad.”

Employees of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) of the United States of America are working to create a “virtual”, legitimate “Russian Republic” outside the Russian Federation. with a certain “temporary administration”. This was announced by the director of the Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) of Russia, Sergei Naryshkin, informsTASS.

“The absurdity of the situation has reached the point that the CIA is working on a project to create a virtual and supposedly legitimate state outside the Russian Federation. The so-called Russian republic led by a certain “temporary administration,” said Naryshkin.

In addition, he believes that Western countries are trying to “consolidate the controlled Russian opposition abroad according to the general standards of the State Department with the participation of the CIA, as well as create a network of underground anti-government committees inside Russia.” before the presidential elections in the Russian Federation.

