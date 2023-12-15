Russian companies are fleeing Cyprus en masse amid the visit of FBI agents, media reports

Russian companies began to leave Cyprus en masse, after the island’s authorities began investigating violations of sanctions against the Russian Federation, and the US FBI became interested in the activities of Russian oligarchs in Cyprus.

About this writes The Moscow Times.





It is noted that on December 14, TCS announced plans to leave Cyprus Group Holding is the main company of “Tinkoff Bank”, whose controlling stake was acquired by billionaire Volodymyr Potanin after the war.

From Cyprus, where TCS Group has been registered since 2006, the company plans to move to one of the “Russian offshores” created on the islands of Oktyabrsky in Kaliningrad and Russian in Primorye.



Today, the decision to move from Cyprus to Russia should be made by the shareholders of Etalon Group, one of the largest development companies in Russia. Etalon, the main shareholder of which is AFK “Sistema” billionaire Volodymyr Yevtushenkov, also intends to register in the “Russian offshore”.



Since the beginning of 2023, at least ten of the largest Russian companies have decided to leave Cyprus, which has long been the main offshore “treasury” money of Russian business and in which before the war Russian residents held $162 billion of direct investments – an amount that is 5 times greater than the GDP of Cyprus. USA. According to The Guardian, together with officials from the Financial Crimes Enforcement Service of the US Treasury, they intend to help local authorities figure out how Russians evade sanctions.As the publication writes, the Cypriot authorities started an investigation into the Russian presence in the spring. on the island, opening a total of 29 cases after the US and UK imposed sanctions in April against 13 firms and individuals exposed in hiding the assets of the oligarchs. Among them were Roman Abramovich and Alisher Usmanov. Джерело: https://biz.censor.net/n3461920

(C)CENSOR.NET 2023

Like this: Like Loading...