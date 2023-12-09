The body of 15-year-old Arina Yatsyuk, killed near Kyiv, was hidden in Belarus

Sofiia Gaidamaka

Eyes on Ukraine representative, Junior Academy of Sciences of Ukraine, Charity Foundation “KOLO”

Kyiv, Kyiv City, Ukraine

Dec 7, 2023

The girl, whom everyone had been looking for 1.5 years, was found dead. 15-year-old Arina Yatsyuk was heavily wounded by the Russian soldiers on March 3 2022 on the Zhytomyr highway when her family tried to escape from the occupation. Girl’s parents died on the spot.

Russians handed over their younger sister to strangers❗️and took Arina for so-called treatment. Relatives wrote many requests to Belarus since there was information that their heavily injured girl was taken to that country. But they received an answer that Arina isn’t located in Belarus, either among the living or among the dead🚨

Until the girl’s body was transferred to Ukraine during the exchange. She was identified by DNA.

As the youngest surviving daughter Valeria said, on March 3, their parents decided to get out of Severinivka to Uman’ to their grandparents. They were together with their relatives, as well as cats and dogs.

1. Arina was illegally taken to an assistant-of-aggressor country 2. Services lied that Arina wasn’t located in Belarus 3. Arina died because of russia.

❗️Please SHARE this post❗️

#ukraine #ukrainesupport #ukrainetoday #armukrainenow #Kyiv #military #european #europe #europeans #america #american #warcats #russianaggression #russiaukrainewar #russianwarcrimes #russiaisaterrorisstate

………………

Yana Rudenko

My super power is being Ukrainian

Dec 8

𝐖𝐞 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐧𝐨 𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐮𝐩

𝐚𝐬 𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐡𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐢𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐚𝐝𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐝𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐨𝐲𝐞𝐝,

𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐜𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐝𝐫𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐛𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝,

𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐰𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐞𝐝,

𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐏𝐎𝐖𝐬 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐝,

𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐜𝐡𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐮𝐬𝐞𝐮𝐦 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐠𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐛𝐨𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐝.

We cannot afford the luxury of pacifism when 𝐦𝐮𝐫𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐫𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐬 have invaded our home.

❤️This is Mykola, one of my classmates.

This is a photo of us when we were literally babies, around 14-15 years old, as students.

Mykola pursued his studies at a medical university and is currently serving in the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

I feel extremely honored to know him.

I must support him in any way I can, and one way I can do that is through fundraising. It’s the least I can do for him – being a good citizen of Ukraine and his friend.

During the rotation, their vehicle for evacuating injured defenders was damaged. It needs a new engine, the heart of the vehicle.

✅ approx. 2000 euros collected

❌ approx. 900 euros needed more

More info in comments

Please, consider making a contribution

Especially when our democratic leaders begin to engage in politics without regard for global security.

StandWithUkraine #Military #Charity #Fundraising

Yana comments on her own post:

My super power is being Ukrainian

💙💙💙 COLLECTED! 💛💛💛 Because I was very busy at work and with my thesis, I didn’t look at my phone and I have collected more than needed for Mykola. We agreed that I will send the rest of money to their battalion but for generators and equipment. If you would like, you can donate. I will share with you screenshots a bit later. Consider making a contirbution

His PayPal: mykolashramenko@gmail.com

My PayPal: yanarudenko1507@gmail.com

Mykola’s post: https://www.instagram.com/reel/Cu_-t3qIjRg/?igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==

Monobank: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/3VCSvoVuLw?fbclid=PAAaawcafxXb5kUd3nESnZSNoC2uGjcHKsFjBA0S1pNfS8zAd_PdtzDaurTyE_aem_AU8DjlP-N4cPUDqr5Jif_bPy_nvlJnjK_5ZCm2oUw6-T9cuh8EJ9uM2ZApF9oZi3i1s

Номер картки: 5375 4112 1276 3218

Like this: Like Loading...