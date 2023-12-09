Myk (Mykola) Mowczan

Activist for Ukraine

Dec 8, 2023

First Hungary’s delusional Orbán trying to blocking Ukraine’s accession to EU and NATO, then the truckers strike with Poland, Slovakia and Hungary blocking humanitarian aid from enter Ukraine, Bulgaria denying assistance to Ukraine and now the Republicans in USA blocking senate..

What’s the scenario? And where is it leading to?

Look at the map for a possible answer..

But wait there will be more… If you believe Russia will stop here you are mistaken. Tanks will roll into Hungary aka a repeat of 1956, Slovakia you’re next, Poland start worrying when Kaliningrad is conjoined with Russia as Lithuania, Estonia and Latvia get overrun .

And then moving southwards, Moldova, Bulgaria..

I hear the sound of distant drum.. And it is a forboding drum!

Republicans voted to block a $110.5 billion emergency spending bill to aid Ukraine and Israel Wednesday night, sparking celebrations in Moscow where they believe the U.S. will withdraw support for Kyiv allowing them to win the war.

A classified briefing with administration officials reportedly devolved into a meltdown on Tuesday afternoon, making it clear that the measure would fail. “We are about to abandon Ukraine,” Senator Christopher S. Murphy told the press as he left the briefing. “When Vladimir Putin marches into a NATO country, they will rue the day they decided to play politics with the future of Ukraine’s security.”

https://lnkd.in/g7zNBw4v

Russia declared four Ukrainian districts and Crimea to be Russian. None of those districts Russia currently fully occupies. Not even Luhansk or Donetsk Districts that Russia began to covering with its gulags in 2014, opening torture chambers (google Izolyatsia).

I am waiting for the peace proposal tankies to realize that the fact that Russia changed its Constitution to include Ukrainian districts that are recognized in the world as Ukrainian (and that Russia also recognized as Ukrainian) means Russia will never be content with occupying just the parts of Ukraine it occupies currently.

What is your answer to that obvious future in which Russia draws a breath, restores, and repeats the invasion?

The only way the war can end for good is for Russia to retreat to its internationally recognized borders of 1991. Every venture beyond these borders is illegal. The Russian occupation of Crimea of 2014 was illegal. The Russian occupation of other Ukrainian territories is illegal. Solidifying Russian occupation of Ukrainian territories means more Russian aggression in an attempt to occupy the entirety of the districts Russia now crazily considers Russian. The whole basic idea of international borders needs to be restored in the minds of bandits from Putin to now Maduro. Otherwise we will spend the rest of the twenty first century revising borders that were supposed to be set after WWII in principle, as an idea. It’s the lack of response to Russia that leads us into WWIII, not too much response.

