“The beginning of the process”: Danilov pointed to signs of the collapse of Russia

Anastasia Gorbacheva19:09, 01/18/24

The West must prepare for the fragmentation of the Russian Federation . The events taking place in the Republic of Bashkortostan are the beginning of this process.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council Alexey Danilov noted that the Bashkirs are a separate people who have nothing to do with the Russians.

“The West must prepare for the fragmentation of Russia, which will definitely happen. What we see today is only the beginning of this big process, which will definitely unfold in Russia in the near future,” the official noted in a comment to LIGA.net.

According to him, “some of the Western countries believe that the collapse of Russia will harm some processes,” but in 1991, large countries also believed that the collapse of the USSR would not happen.

“This was all a waste of time, because no CIS can exist, just as individual nations cannot exist on Russian territory without creating their own countries. New countries will definitely appear on the map, which now belongs to the Russian Federation,” Danilov concluded.

Protests in Bashkortostan – latest news

In the city of Baymak, thousands of Russians came out to a new protest in support of local activist Fail Alsynov, who was sentenced to four years in prison. The first action took place on January 15.

According to various sources, the convict opposed local residents being sent to fight in Ukraine, or spoke negatively about labor migrants from Central Asia and residents of the Caucasus. After his verdict was announced, clashes and arrests began near the courthouse.

