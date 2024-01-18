Cyberbavovna: hackers stole technical documentation for 500 objects of the Russian Ministry of Defense

Vitaly Saenko18:50, 01/18/24

Hackers of the Blackjack group “hacked” a Russian state-owned enterprise that is building military facilities throughout the Russian Federation.

Ukrainian hackers stole technical documentation for 500 objects of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation. Sources in law enforcement agencies told an UNIAN correspondent about this.

In particular, hackers of the Blackjack group, who are probably related to the SBU, “hacked” a Russian state-owned enterprise that is building military facilities throughout the Russian Federation.

In addition, hackers demolished 7 servers and encrypted more than 150 computers of the institution’s employees.

“Ukrainian cyber warriors downloaded more than 1.2 TB of data from the Main Military Construction Directorate for Special Facilities. These are more than 500 passports of military facilities of the Russian Ministry of Defense: weapons arsenals, sites of anti-aircraft missile systems, headquarters, barracks, including those located on enemy-occupied territories of Ukraine and other technical and design documentation,” the sources said.computers of the institution’s employees.

“In fact, Russian special builders were left without the entire array of data and backup copies of information. Now they will have to build new facilities from memory,” the sources noted.

© UNIAN sources

© UNIAN sources

© UNIAN sources

© UNIAN sources

© UNIAN sources

© UNIAN sources

© UNIAN sources

13 _ _

Successful Ukrainian hacker attacks

Ukrainian hackers penetrated the database of one of the largest banks in Russia, Alfa-Bank, and “stole” from it a considerable amount of information about the clients of this institution.

Later it became known that the KibOrg project had posted on the network the complete database of the largest Russian commercial bank, Alfa-Bank. We are talking about the personal data of more than 30 million clients of financial institutions.

(C)UNIAN 2024

Like this: Like Loading...