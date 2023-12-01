The AP Interview: Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says war with Russia is in a new phase as winter looms

(1 Dec 2023) In an exclusive interview with The Associated Press, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says the war with Russia is entering a new stage, with winter expected to complicate the fighting and the Middle East capturing global attention. (Dec. 1)(AP Video/ Srdjan Nedeljkovic and Felipe
The counteroffensive did not achieve its objectives because only 20% of the materiel requested materialised. Gen. Ben Hodges predicted the recapture of Crimea this year, based on the assumption that Ukraine would get what she needed.
Now the planning will begin for next year’s counteroffensive.
We must all hope fervently that Ukraine this time gets everything.
FB page; Stand With Ukraine, yesterday wrote :
𝗛𝗼𝘄 𝗺𝘂𝗰𝗵 𝗱𝗼 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗥𝘂𝘀𝘀𝗶𝗮𝗻 𝗳𝗼𝗿𝗰𝗲𝘀 𝗳𝗲𝗮𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗙-𝟭𝟲𝘀?
The russians largely don’t fear the F-16.
They have little understanding what they are in for.
They regularly dismiss the aircraft as small, frail, and no match for Russian combat aviation.
It’s a silly mistake they are for sure going to regret
The F-16 Viper is not only one of the world’s most versatile fighter aircraft, its also one of the deadliest. Particularly against Russian or Soviet built aircraft,and in destroying Soviet-era and Russian built air defenses.
While the F-16 is a superlative air-to-air, ground strike and EW platform, the real test is in pilot training. The better trained pilot wins and survives.
Early reports of Ukrainian pilot training in the US and Europe are extremely positive. As Ukrainian warriors immerse in flight, systems, weapons, tactics etc, they are already in most cases seasoned pilots with combat experience. If training goes well and there’s every reason to believe it is now, Russia has a serious problem once these extremely capable combat birds come online.
Expect to see the Vipers heavily focused suppressing and destroying enemy air defenses (SEAD and “Wild Weasel”) missions to start.
Once the airspace is less contested by ground-based threats, the real fun begins.
Russian fortifications, command, control, communications, vehicles and troops and any Russian assets fixed or moving about will be subject to absolute, precision-guided hell from the Viper.
Any Russian combat aircraft challenging the Viper, or undertaking offensive operations against Ukraine, will be outmatched in beyond-visual-range (BVR) combat, and if they merge with a Viper, will wish they had not.
One thing that is within Ukraine’s capability is manpower. The orcs have an unlimited supply.
Ukraine needs to have 1.5 million combat troops, plus tankers, artillerymen, engineers, sappers, snipers, special forces etc.